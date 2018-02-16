TurboJetts_BK_Product
Turbo Jetts

Simply start rolling and these electric-powered heel wheels amp up the action with an 80-watt, geared-drive motor to provide a one-of-a-kind boost to any pair of sneakers.

  • Max speed 10 mph
  • Battery life Up to 30 min
  • Ages 9+
  • Max weight 176 lbs
Step, Roll and Power up

Strap into the Razor Turbo Jetts electric heel wheels and give your ordinary pair of sneakers an electric-powered boost.  Easily adjustable, always awesome, simply step into the “quick click” frame and tighten the hook-and-loop strap, then hang on as these hands-free, electric, motorized heel wheels take you to new heights of fun.

Awesome Style

With Turbo Jetts high powered electric motor you can charge ahead with awesome style! Includes charger for 12V lithium-ion pack, quick-change, rechargeable (UL2271) battery.

Fits shoes U.S. youth 12 through adult 12.

Turning Heads

Named “Best of CES” by the Wall Street Journal and CNET, Turbo Jetts are set to take the world by storm. So don’t wait, rock on with Turbo Jetts.

turbo jetts ride video 2:5

Turbo Jetts Tricks

2 reviews for Turbo Jetts

  1. Pamela Chavez
    5 out of 5

    AWESOME PORTABLE RIDEMy son loves these! Easy to carry in your backpack and then quickly access to put on and scoot around for quick travel!

    Was this review helpful to you? 1 of 1 people found this review helpful

  2. Danny Simon
    5 out of 5

    Where have these been all my life?!Pretty amazing to think they packed a tiny motor on to my shoes. I feel like the coyote from Looney Toons. These are super fun and definitely worth a try. You won't regret it.

    Was this review helpful to you? 0 of 0 people found this review helpful

