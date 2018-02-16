Ratings5 out of 5 stars
Strap into the Razor Turbo Jetts electric heel wheels and give your ordinary pair of sneakers an electric-powered boost. Easily adjustable, always awesome, simply step into the “quick click” frame and tighten the hook-and-loop strap, then hang on as these hands-free, electric, motorized heel wheels take you to new heights of fun.
With Turbo Jetts high powered electric motor you can charge ahead with awesome style! Includes charger for 12V lithium-ion pack, quick-change, rechargeable (UL2271) battery.
Fits shoes U.S. youth 12 through adult 12.
Named “Best of CES” by the Wall Street Journal and CNET, Turbo Jetts are set to take the world by storm. So don’t wait, rock on with Turbo Jetts.
AWESOME PORTABLE RIDEMy son loves these! Easy to carry in your backpack and then quickly access to put on and scoot around for quick travel!
Where have these been all my life?!Pretty amazing to think they packed a tiny motor on to my shoes. I feel like the coyote from Looney Toons. These are super fun and definitely worth a try. You won't regret it.